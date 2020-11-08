Frost Science Museum to close Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will be closed on Monday due to Tropical Storm Eta.

The closure was announced on Sunday afternoon.

According to representatives for the museum, the closure comes out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of guests, staff and the animals at the museum.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science will reopen on Tuesday.

