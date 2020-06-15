Frost Museum of Science in Miami reopens to public as COVID-19 cases across state continue to rise

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida attractions are reopening to guests again as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continue to rise.

On Monday, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science reopened to guests for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The museum has several restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Guests must make a prior reservation and have to wear a mask while at the museum.

Good morning Miami! We are thrilled to now be open to the public. Start planning your day of science discovery and exploration by visiting our website https://t.co/lXR54FKruU. You’ll find everything you need including how to buy tickets and what we’re doing to keep everyone safe! pic.twitter.com/te986BswnJ — Frost Science (@FrostScience) June 15, 2020

The City of Miami’s public boat ramps also reopened on Monday.

Officials are now skeptical on how to move forward as the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state surge each day.

“It really is something that can be controlled if we are very disciplined,” said infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty.

Over the weekend there were consecutive days of over 2,000 positive cases reported.

On Monday, the 1,758 cases reported by the Florida Department of Health ended the trend, however, there are still 13 consecutive days of over 1,000 positive cases reported in the state.

The total cases in Florida is now reported at 77,326.

“We really do have to realize that the virus is still with us and that our actions can help the virus jump from one host to the next, which is exactly what it’s doing,” said Dr. Marty.

The data reported by the FDOH does not reflect Memorial Day or the recent protests across South Florida.

Experts stress members of the public should still wear masks and practice social distancing.

