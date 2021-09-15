SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some front-line healthcare workers got a treat on this first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Workers at Kendall Regional Medical Center got lunch on Tuesday courtesy of Pepsi and Sergio’s Restaurant.

They also got entertainment thanks to iHeartRadio.

iHeartRadio Latino President Enrique Santos said it is important to thank these heroes for their tireless work.

“We’re just here to give back,” Santos said. “We’re here to say ‘Gracias.’ They have had a very challenging year. All of us at iHeartRadio are honored again to team up with such a great and, most importantly, such an important cause– honor and thank our front-line healthcare workers.”

Five lucky workers at that hospital also took home $5,000.

