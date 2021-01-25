Friends, police seek the public’s help to find killer of Dania Beach woman

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are raising the reward for information leading to the arrest of a killer who is wanted for shooting a woman in Dania Beach the day after Christmas.

Broward Sheriff’s Office on Monday released surveillance images that they hope will lead to an arrest.

Friends of 47-year-old Aranee Mulakhut are hoping someone has information about her murder and can help police solve the case.

“Aranee was a fantastic woman,” said the victim’s friend Hughes Longelin. “She was always happy, always smiling. When she come in, she light up the room. She was always nice.”

Mulakhut was killed late on the night of Dec. 26 just outside of her Dania Beach apartment on East Sheridan Street.

Surveillance footage showed her Mercedes drive into the parking lot, closely followed by a white Nissan Maxima.

Police believe the killers were traveling in the Nissan.

“He waited for Aranee to come out of the vehicle. Aranee walked out towards the building,” said an officer. “At that moment, the white Nissan pulled forward.”

Mulakhut was from Thailand and had no family in South Florida. Her friends had become her family.

“Aranee was my very best friend,” said Longelin. “I want everybody from here to help find [the killer] and make sure Aranee gets justice, because she left us too early and we miss her.”

If you have any information on the owner of the vehicle in question, you’re urged to call BSO or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

