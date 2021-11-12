MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of the missing boater near Miami Beach has been found, according to his friends.

Friends of Marino said his body was found in the Julia Tuttle Causeway at around 2 a.m., Friday.

Family and friends were praying and hoping that they would find Reynier Marino alive.

Marino went missing Tuesday night after leaving Pelican Harbor to test out a boat he was selling.

When he did not return, his friends went looking for him and found the damaged boat along the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.