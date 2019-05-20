Friend of motorcyclist killed in Fort Lauderdale road rage shooting speaks out

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A friend of a motorcyclist who was fatally gunned down at a Fort Lauderdale intersection in what police described as an act of road rage said he hopes justice will be served.

Family and friends of Cerrone Alonso gathered at his motorcycle clubhouse in Pompano Beach on Monday.

The president of the motorcycle club, known by his nickname “Skywalker,” said he was a kindhearted person.

“He was a loving brother,” he said.

Loved ones wrote messages for the father of four on a poster board as they prepared to lay him to rest later this week

“Yeah, they’re going to really miss their father,” said Skywalker. “He was everything to them, and they were everything to him.”

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, Alonso was shot and killed Thursday night at the corner of of Cypress Creek and Powerline roads. He was 41 years old.

“I left from here and went straight over there,” said Skywalker, “and by the time I got over there, I saw [crews] working on him.”

Witnesses said there was some sort of argument between Alonso and the driver of a car who was later identified as 29-year-old Harrison Braga DaCosta.

Witness Stacy Young said DaCosta got out of his vehicle and opened fire.

“You see him get out of the car, have the words with the guy, and that was [when] he just shot at him and then took off. The guy in the car just took off,” she said.

Police arrested DaCosta near the scene of the shooting.

The suspect told police he was acting in self-defense, but at his bond hearing on Friday, prosecutors told Broward Circuit Judge Jackie Powell a different story.

“[Witnesses] observed Mr. DaCosta’s vehicle pin the victim’s motorcycle against the curb. Then he exited his vehicle, shot the victim several times and then fled the scene,” said a prosecutor.

DaCosta was charged with second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, Alonso’s friends and families have been left to grapple with his sudden loss. They said Cerrone was there for everyone.

Photos they shared with 7News show the victim using his motorcycle to help with a gender reveal party.

Loved ones said his death is bringing the South Florida motorcycle community together.

“We have to rally around. The whole bike community is rallying around ,” said Skywalker. “We’re getting love, and we’re getting support from everybody in the bike world.”

Alonso’s funeral has been scheduled for Wednesday.

DaCosta could face life in prison if convicted.

