MIAMI (WSVN) - Friday will be the last day that Jackson Health offers adults a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Administrators said they have seen a decrease in demand at their vaccination sites as access to the shot increases across the county.

Jackson Health will still provide vaccines to children between the ages of 12 and 18.

