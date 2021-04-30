Friday is the last day for 1st-dose vaccinations at Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Friday is the last day Florida residents can get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Jackson Health.

On April 21, Jackson Health made the announcement that their public vaccination program will stop at the end of April.

They made the decision because access to the vaccine has expanded at other places, and the hospital is also seeing a drop in demand for appointments.

Patients who received their first Pfizer shot at Jackson will be eligible to receive their second shot until May 21.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

