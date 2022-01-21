FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused dog thief was collared by police just a day after officers said she was caught on hotel surveillance picking up the pet and walking out the door.

After a French bulldog was stolen from a hotel in Fort Lauderdale, his owner took matters into her own hands, and searched non-stop.

Georgie, a 9-month-old French bulldog, has finally been reunited with his owner and getting a much-needed sleep after a stressful two days.

Danaja Brinkley said her pup was stolen Wednesday at the Cambria Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

“Apparently she broke into Gianni’s restaurant, which is a part of the hotel, went in looking for, I guess, cash, alcohol. I don’t know what she was looking for, because we see her rumbling around in the footage,” said Brinkley. “She goes into the hallway. At the same time, he meets her in the hallway. She looks like she’s thinking if she’s gonna grab him or not, and she just picks him up and leaves with him.”

Brinkley spent two days desperately searching, until a cellphone video led her to the thief.

She said a friend saw a woman, matching the description of the criminal, walking with Georgie on A1A. Brinkley went to her car and started looking.

She said she quickly spotted the thief and called 911.

Something unexpected happen, when a man she met the day before while looking for her dog saw what was going on and jumped into action.

He snagged Georgie away from the stranger and got into Brinkley’s car.

With police on the phone, Brinkley continued to follow the woman who authorities identified as Agustina Natali Berrondo.

Fort Lauderdale Police caught up to her and took her to the Broward County jail Thursday night.

Brinkley and Georgie are thankful to be back together and grateful for everyone who helped make that happen.

The suspect was charged with grand theft and her bond set at $1,000.

