French bulldog reunited with owner in Miami after being stolen in December

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pup has finally returned home after being stolen.

The dog’s owner, Debbie Cruz, was reunited with her grey French bulldog, Sheila, on Tuesday after the pup was stolen back in December.

Surveillance video showed two women picking up the dog from the front of Cruz’s home on Southwest Second Terrace near West End Park in Miami.

She said her gate was left open when Sheila ran out and the women picked her up.

Miami-Dade Animal Services called Cruz and informed her that they found Sheila as a stray.

Sheila was a little underweight but is doing fine.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.