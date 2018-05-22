French bulldog puppy stolen from Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog owner says burglars broke into his Pompano Beach home and stole his beloved pet.

7News viewer Leonardo Moreira left his apartment Tuesday to run errands. While gone, he put his 7-month-old French bulldog Bentley in his kennel. But when Moreira returned home, he saw his front door had been busted in.

Moreira said both the puppy and some money were stolen from his apartment. He filed a report with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Bentley’s whereabouts is asked to call Moreira at (954) 296-4707, or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

