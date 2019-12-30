Freight train strikes, kills teenager in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating an accident involving a freight train that left a teenager dead in Deerfield Beach.

Homicide and crime scene detectives responded to the scene near Southeast Fourth Avenue and Southeast 10th Street around 4 a.m., Monday.

The victim, a 17-year-old, was transported to Broward Health North as a trauma alert where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives.

