Freight train hits elderly driver stranded on tracks

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly South Florida driver was nearly rammed by a freight train in Miami.

It was a close call for that driver who was stranded on the tracks near Northeast 36th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Tuesday morning.

The freight train managed to stop just feet away from the SUV.

According to police, the elderly driver lost control in a nearby parking lot, which sent the vehicle flying across the street and onto the tracks.

He suffered minor injuries.

