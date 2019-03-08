Freight train crashes into SUV in SW Miami-Dade; no injuries reported

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A freight train has crashed into an SUV in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened in the area of Southwest 77th Avenue and 39th Street around 4 p.m., Friday.

No injuries were reported.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene as police investigated the cause of the crash.

