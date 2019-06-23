Freedom Tower lit up in pink for breast cancer awareness

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Women’s Breast and Heart Initiative, a South Florida nonprofit, celebrated National Pink Day with the lighting of a symbolic monument in downtown Miami.

The Freedom Tower was bathed in pink Sunday night to help raise awareness about the importance of breast screenings and early detection while providing hope to those suffering from breast cancer.

Each year, one in eight women are diagnosed with the disease.

