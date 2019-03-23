Free Venezuela benefit concert held in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s Venezuelan community gathered in downtown Miami to show solidarity with the crisis in the South American country.

A free benefit concert was held Saturday to help raise aid for the struggling nation.

Addressing concertgoers in Spanish, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez expressed his support for the Venezuelan community and opposition leader Juan Guaido.

“So Venezuela can be free, have democracy, liberty and the opportunity we have here,” said Gimenez. “We will always be with Venezuela.”

Protests have been erupting in the divided country for months, as Guaido continues to call for the end of what he says is President Nicolas Maduro’s fraudulent government.

