Free temporary housing in Miami provided for Jackson Health System staff

MIAMI (WSVN) - Healthcare workers at Jackson Health System have been provided free temporary housing as they continue to work around the clock during the coronavirus pandemic.

City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, the José Milton Family, Jackson Health Foundation and Jackson Health System teamed up to provide the temporary housing to those working on the frontlines.

The José Milton Family and United Property Management have donated 300 apartment units to be used, free of charge.

The staff members will be able to live in the apartments and practice social distancing while keeping their families safe.

The donation amounts to a total of more than $2.2 million.

