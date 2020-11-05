Free sandbag distribution locations ahead of Eta

(WSVN) - 7News has compiled a list of the locations giving out free sandbags to South Florida residents ahead of Eta.

Miami-Dade County

Doral

Residents of Doral can fill up sandbags at anytime at Downtown Doral Park, at 8395 NW 53rd St., and at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hialeah Gardens

The City of Hialeah Gardens will be distributing sandbags on Sunday in advance of Tropical Storm Eta. Residents of Hialeah Gardens may pick up sandbags at 13601 NW 107th Ave. All residents will be allowed up to 5 bags per vehicle.

Broward County

Fort Lauderdale

The City of Fort Lauderdale will have a sandbag filling and distribution center set up on Friday at Mills Pond Park, at 2201 NW 9th Ave., from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies last. Limit 10 bags per person. People must bring their own shovel. This site is open to residents only.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.