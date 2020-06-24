Free pop-up COVID-19 testing site to open on Friday

MIAMI (WSVN) - A COVID-19 pop-up testing site is set to open in Miami for one day.

The Islamic School of Miami and UHI CommunityCare Clinic have partnered together to host the free drive-thru testing event at 11699 S.W. 147th Ave. on Friday.

Testing will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Adults and children regardless of symptoms will be able to get tested.

Test results will be available to patients within 48 to 96 hours.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.