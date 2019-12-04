Free health and wellness event to take place Wednesday night

MIAMI (WSVN) - A free health and wellness event open to the public will be held at Lindsey Hopkins Technical College.

Those who wish to attend “I Am Superhuman” can make their way to the campus located at 750 NW 20th St. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lindsey Hopkins Technical College, Miami-Dade schools, Rubenstein Law, Mindful Events and MC² Solutions worked to put together the event.

Reserve a seat in advance by clicking here.

