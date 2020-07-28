Free COVID-19 testing for children to be offered during week-long event

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami, the Children’s Trust and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have teamed up to offer free COVID-19 testing to children.

Children of all ages will be able to get tested at UM’s Pediatric Mobile Clinic located at Curtis Park, 1901 NW 24th Avenue, from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7.

Testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Appointments are necessary and can be made by calling 305-243-2059.

To find more COVID-19 testing sites across South Florida, click here.

