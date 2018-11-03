Free bus service for early voters in Broward County

(WSVN) - Broward County is offering free bus service to help early voters get to the polls.

The offer will last all day until 7 p.m., Saturday.

Commissioners approved the fare-free Saturday to make transportation affordable for would-be voters to get to an early voting site.

The free fare is available for all bus riders and not just exclusively for voters heading to the polls.

Broward’s free rides will not be offered on Election Day, Tuesday.

Early voting ends Sunday.

