Free admission for government employees at South Florida museums during shutdown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two South Florida museums are offering federal employees free admission during the partial government shutdown.

HistoryMiami Museum and the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami will offer complimentary admission until the shutdown is over.

At both museums, federal employees and one guest can enter for free by showing a government photo ID as proof of employment.

The offer only includes general admission and is not valid for special programming at the Frost Museum of Science.

FOR MORE INFO:

HistoryMiami Museum

101 W Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33130

305-375-1492

https://www.historymiami.org/

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

1101 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 434-9600

https://www.frostscience.org/

