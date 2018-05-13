WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity is gearing up for a big benefit that will take cyclists all the way to the state capitol.

7News caught up with the participants in the fraternity’s chapter house in West Miami-Dade as they prepare to hit the road for Gear Up Florida.

The 850-mile charity cycling event will take riders to the State Capitol Building in Tallahassee. The team will spend time in 14 Florida cities and average 75 miles per day over the next two weeks.

Each year, the fraternity raises more than $80,000 for people with disabilities, spreading a message of acceptance and understanding across the Sunshine State.

