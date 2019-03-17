Frances McGlannan Foundation hosts annual fundraising event in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Frances McGlannan Foundation hosted its annual fundraising event in Coconut Grove, Saturday.

The charity event helps fund scholarships for specialized schools for children with dyslexia and other language learning differences.

7’s own Sheldon Fox was honored with an award at the event, which had a theme of “A Shining Star Is Born.”

“Well, we chose Sheldon because the theme of tonight’s event is ‘A Shining Star Is Born,’ and Sheldon is a McGlannan alumnus, and he is definitely a shining star,” said McGlannan School Administrative Director Julian McGlannan

McGlannan hopes to expand the assistance provided by the foundation to around the nation.

