MIAMI (WSVN) - A Florida Power and Light worker has been transported to the hospital after getting shocked and falling from a ladder in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to an FPL facility located at 3701 Bird Road, just after 10 a.m., Wednesday.

Employees told rescue crews the worker was on a ladder while he was working and was shocked before falling 8 feet to the ground.

The man sustained a head injury and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

