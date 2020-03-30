FPL to lower customer bills amid pandemic; proposal subject to state approval

(WSVN) - Florida Power & Light Company has announced they will lower bills for customers as residents continue to face struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was announced on Monday morning.

If approved by the Florida Public Service Commission, starting on May 1, FPL plans to issue a “one-time decrease of nearly 25% for the typical residential customer bill.”

The company said the decision comes as a result of lower fuel costs.

Business owners will also see a decrease in their bills, dependent by rate class.

FPL said refunds on fuel savings are usually distributed to customers over many months but they are trying to distribute the total annual savings in a single month’s bill.

“Traditionally, our regulators expect these types of savings to be spread out over the balance of the year. However, challenging times call for exceptional measures,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy. “I believe this one-time bill decrease is the most effective way to infuse customers with much needed money as we all navigate through this difficult and unsettling time together.”

