FPL volunteers pack meals for 150 families in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers from Florida Power & Light came together in North Miami Beach to help 150 local families in need.

The volunteers packed meals for the families at the Highlands Village Community Center in North Miami Beach, Saturday.

The event was part of FPL’s Power to Care Week, now in its 11th year.

Today we celebrate Power to Care Day, where hundreds of FPL employees will be volunteering at 27 projects across 10 counties throughout Florida! We’re honored to partner with various nonprofits that serve our communities and make them better places to live. #FPLCares pic.twitter.com/vbkwrbuG3Q — FPL (@insideFPL) March 9, 2019

This was just one of the 27 volunteer projects tackled throughout the week. More than 1,000 FPL volunteers did community work in 11 different counties.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.