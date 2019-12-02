FPL surprises veteran with holiday makeover

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida veteran got a generous gift from a local company.

Florida Power and Light surprised Robert Delgado, a Vietnam veteran, with a special salute, Monday.

When he left the house in the morning, Delgado had no idea his home would get hit with so much holiday cheer.

“There’s no words,” said Delgado. “It’s very emotional. Very.”

Delgado was brought to tears as he expressed his gratitude.

FPL volunteers turned into elves and spent hours transforming Delgado’s home for the holidays.

They also gifted him with LED lights and inflatable decorations.

“I think the best thing about the holidays is the giving back, right?” said FPL spokesperson Marela Quintanillaso. “We hope that he is, first of all, surprised, and that he understands and sees how thankful we are to him for serving our country and protecting our country.”

The bright lights really brought a boost for Delgado in these weeks before Christmas.

He’s had a few health setbacks, so he has not been able to decorate.

“Hi, how are you?” said Delgado to his children who FaceTimed him for the big reveal.

On top of that, the couple’s children will not be home for the holidays in 2019.

Thanks to FPL and these volunteers from Miami Senior High School, it’s already a Christmas they can’t forget.

“Our kids cannot be here this Christmas, so we weren’t planning anything,” said Ofelia Delgado, Delgado’s wife, “and he’s been feeling really bad, so this is just a beautiful gift. Thank you all. Thank you so very much.”

“Good job. Beautiful. Beautiful,” said Delgado. “Thank you. Thank you very much.”

This is the 12th year FPL has surprised veterans for the holidays.

