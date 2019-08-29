FPL secures almost 13,000 employees to restore power after Dorian

(WSVN) - Florida Power and Light is preparing to handle the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

FPL says they have activated their emergency response plan for Hurricane Dorian and are preparing for the storm’s projected landfall.

When a hurricane affects our area, we have a duty to restore power safely and as quickly as possible for our customers. We’re ready for #Dorian and prepared to answer the call. pic.twitter.com/EMokYyLMTT — FPL (@insideFPL) August 29, 2019

The company said they have secured almost 13,000 employees and additional personnel for restoration efforts.

They also said they are working with companies nationwide to secure additional crews and equipment in advance of the storm’s landfall.

Dorian is expected to hit Florida as a category 4 storm early next week.

