FPL restoration crews gear up for possible effects of Eta’s arrival

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Power and Light restoration crews have started preparing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Eta.

Crews arrived at Daytona International Speedway, located at1801 W International Speedway Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Sunday morning.

They advise the public to stay away from any downed power lines.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, hundreds of people in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are already experiencing power outages.

