FPL reports thousands without power in Miami-Dade, Broward ahead of Eta

(WSVN) - Florida Power and Light is reporting thousands of South Florida residents are currently without power, as Tropical Storm Eta inches closer to the Sunshine State.

As of Sunday evening, there are 6,590 residents in Broward County and 1,120 residents in Miami-Dade County without electricity.

As long as weather conditions permit it, FPL crews will be out working to get those customers back online.

