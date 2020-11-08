FPL reports thousands without power in Miami-Dade, Broward after Eta

(WSVN) - Florida Power and Light is reporting thousands of South Florida residents are currently without power, hours after Tropical Storm Eta swept past the Sunshine State.

As of 10 p.m. on Monday, there were 2,140 customers in Broward County and 5,360 in Miami-Dade without electricity.

As #Eta wind speeds and weather permit, our crews will be out in the field restoring power. For everyone's safety, please keep 6 feet of distance from our crews. Thank you for your patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/Y6YUHg4xq0 — Florida Power & Light (@insideFPL) November 8, 2020

FPL crews are out working to get those customers back online.

