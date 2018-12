MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power & Light hosted the grand opening of its North Dade service center in Miami Gardens.

The company said it’s capable of withstanding a category five hurricane. It’ll also house up to 1,000 storm riders and equipment to deploy after a storm passes.

While last week marked the end of hurricane season, FPL always prepares for severe weather. Our latest hardened service center in Miami Gardens will help us quickly restore service to customers following a storm. pic.twitter.com/rKoaP6JBDj — FPL Newsroom (@FPL_Newsroom) December 6, 2018

FPL has been upgrading its service centers since 2016.

