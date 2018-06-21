FPL opens new hurricane-proof facility in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light has opened a new facility in Broward County to help aid residents during the next storm.

The company introduced their Gulfstream Service Center that’s capable of withstanding a category five hurricane.

The facility is located at 4000 Davie Road Extension in Davie.

According to Bryan Olnick, president of distribution operations at FPL, the new location will help increase response time for staff and contractors working to restore power for customers.

“That’s what this building is all about. It’s making those kind of investments so that you can restore quicker,” said Olnick. “We’re still going to have damage out there, but the quicker we can get to it and the quicker we can restore, and it’s not as significant damage. It’s not a lot of poles down anymore.”

FPL said it’s spending nearly $55 million on 10 storm centers statewide, which should all be safe in 157 mph or greater winds.

