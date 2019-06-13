FPL offers tips to save money on bills during summer months

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Summer officially starts on June 21, but South Florida residents are already feeling the heat.

With high temperatures comes high electricity bills, but Florida Power and Light says it doesn’t have to be that way. They’re offering homeowners tips on how to save money this summer season.

Officials at FPL say the most energy used from a household comes from the air conditioner. Buying a newer model air conditioner may be your best option at seeing a decrease in your bill.

“The newer models are designed to run with less power,” said FPL Senior Energy Consultant Rolando Marrero. “Customers will actually see an investment return within a couple of years.”

Another helpful investment is a smart thermostat. They let homeowners control their air conditioning remotely. When no one is home, the temperature can be kept higher to conserve energy.

“You can actually save an minimum of $50 a year just by installing one of these,” said Marrero.

Pools are said to use a lot of energy as well.

FPL officials advise homeowners who do not have an energy efficient pool pump to only run it during the day.

Some smaller energy saving tips also include using LED light bulbs and making sure to turn off ceiling fans before leaving the house.

“A fan that’s on consistently could represent up to $7 on your bill,” said FPL spokesperson Florencia Olivera.

Smart plugs can be used to turn off specific devices during times of inactivity in the home.

FPL also offers a free service where a representative can come to your home, assess the property and show you cost-cutting measures that can be taken.

For additional tips from FPL, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.