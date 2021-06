INDIANTOWN, Fla. (WSVN) – Florida Power & Light has imploded its last standing coal power plant in Indiantown.

The power plant came down Wednesday morning in a planned implosion.

The plant’s chimney stack towered over the town for more than 20 years.

FPL called the moment a major milestone in the company’s plan to use cleaner sources of energy.

