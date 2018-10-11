FPL crews head to north Florida to help restore power

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light crews are en route to north Florida to help restore power following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Michael.

A total of 16 crew members departed from the Pompano Beach Service Plaza at around 9 a.m., Thursday. They are headed to the Lake City area, where they will be stationed until they are called to action.

According to officials, these crews train year round to be ready for emergency situations.

“You’re stepping into a situation where there’s been a massive hurricane, a category 4, almost a category 5, and in a lot of situations, accessibility could be an issue or flooding could be an issue,” said Richard Gibbs, with FPL. “So basically it’s a wait and see scenario, until we find out how we can properly asses the situation.”

This is just the latest group of South Florida response teams rising to the call for help. On Wednesday, firefighters from Sunrise, Tamarac, Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah hit the road to help with rescue and recovery efforts in the Panhandle.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.