DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Power and Light crews in Deerfield Beach came to the rescue of a bird that became stuck in some power lines.

Cellphone video captured the animal dangling from above with its wings trapped near Powerline Road and Sixth Street, Sunday.

Thankfully, FPL crews were able to rescue the bird and let it go.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.