(WSVN) - As many continue to rebuild following Hurricane Ian, those wanting to help their neighbors in the hardest hit areas can now do so through their Florida Power and Light bill.

Through its care to share program, FPL is working with the Salvation Army to help impacted customers repair damaged electrical equipment on their homes and businesses.

Customers can receive up to $2,000 for completed electrical work on their meters or weather heads.

The aid is crucial for those still without power because their equipment was damaged by the storm and must be fixed by a certified electrician before they can safely receive power.

“For many years, FPL has been an incredible partner with the Salvation Army as we seek to help those who are in the most need throughout our community… FPL has been so generous about providing dollars to assist with meter repair and those sorts of things that have to happen,” said Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders, Salvation Army PIO at Port Charlotte incident command.

The care to share program is made possible by donations from FPL employees, shareholders and customers.

To donate visit: fpl.com/help

