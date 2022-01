MIAMI (WSVN) - A surprising school crossing was caught on camera.

Imagine dropping your kid off at school and then seeing an animal rarely seen in South Florida?

The clip came from OnlyInDade, and it shows a fox in the street in front of Shenandoah Middle School in Little Havana.

It happened just before the start of school Wednesday.

