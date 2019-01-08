Fox News: Gov. DeSantis expected to suspend Broward Sheriff Scott Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN/AP) — According to Fox News, Gov. Ron DeSantis will suspend Scott Israel from his position as sheriff of Broward County.

News of Israel’s expected suspension comes after DeSantis was sworn in, Tuesday.

Israel’s policy on active shooters had been criticized by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School safety commission in relation to the Feb. 14 school shooting.

DeSantis in his inaugural address Tuesday said he would hold local officials accountable for any misdeeds.

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter died in the shooting, was a member of DeSantis’ transition team and said Israel should be removed for failing to protect the students.

