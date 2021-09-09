SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fourth person has been arrested and charged with identity theft of the victims of the Surfside collapse.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is sending a very clear message that those who target the Surfside collapse victims, will be sought out and brought to justice.

Nelson Garcia-Medina along with Kimberly Johnson, Rodney Chute and Bettsy Medina are facing federal charges.

Garcia-Medina appeared before a judge on Thursday.

They are accused stealing the identities of victims from the Surfside condo collapse.

Surveillance video from Aventura Mall along with a $1,700 Versace bag is evidence of a weekslong shopping spree the crooks went on using stolen money.

“Their motto could have been, ‘Your loss is our gain,'” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

The State Attorney’s Office said they believe there may be more victims of this crime.

Those who believe they may have been targeted are encouraged to call the State Attorney’s Office.

