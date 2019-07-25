Fourth, fifth victims come forward against SW Miami-Dade swim instructor

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two additional victims have come forward claiming a swim instructor molested them in Southwest Miami-Dade.

After police arrested 20-year-old Daniel Diaz-Mejia about a week ago for allegedly fondling two 9-year-old girls, three additional victims have come forward.

He worked at Helen Sands Pool, located in the area of Southwest 280th Street and 163rd Avenue, as a swim instructor.

He was originally arrested and charged with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child, but two days later he appeared in bond court for an additional charge. An 8-year-old girl told her mother she had also been touched inappropriately by the instructor.

He faced a judge once again on Thursday morning, after two 7-year-old girls told their mothers they were also fondled by Diaz-Mejia during their swim lessons.

He now faces five felony counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.

Diaz-Mejia was ordered no bond and remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

