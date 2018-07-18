Fourth body found in Everglades following fatal midair plane crash

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The fourth body of a possible victim was found a day after two planes collided in midair, killing several people in the Everglades.

The body was found just before 10 a.m. Wednesday by fire rescue crews. This search has been ongoing since Tuesday, when the Federal Aviation Administration said two small aircrafts crashed into each other.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said both planes were with Dean International Flight School, which operates out of Miami Executive Airport.

The fourth possible victim has yet to be identified, but the three other victims have been identified by police as: 19-year-old Nisha Sejwal, 22-year-old Jorge Sanchez and 72-year-old Ralph Knight.

It remains unknown what led to the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing their investigation.

