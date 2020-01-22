Founding members of United Way Mission United awarded for outstanding philanthropy

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The spirit of giving was recognized with a big event in Coral Gables.

Swanee and Paul Dimare received the United Way Of Miami-Dade’s highest honor, the Tocqueville Award, for outstanding philanthropy, Wednesday.

The couple are founding members of United Way Mission United, and their multiyear gift was instrumental in launching and sustaining the program that empowers veterans and their families as they transition from active duty to civilian life.

“It’s an extremely prestigious award and we’re very humbled and honored to be receiving this award,” said Swanee.

“A lot of people in this city that have helped get the city to where it is,” said Paul. “We’re just part of that, that we can give back, we’re very fortunate we’re able to give back and I’m glad to give back.”

The award recognizes those who not only contribute money, but also time and leadership to community causes.

Andy Ansin, WSVN’s vice president, presented this year’s award.

“Our family has been very fortunate,” said Ansin. “The Dimare’s have been very fortunate, and so it’s important to give back to the community and help make South Florida a better place.”

The annual reception brings together South Florida’s most generous philanthropists who contribute at least $10,000 annually to better the community.

