Founder of West Park school dies after being struck by car

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The founder and principal of a West Park school was killed after he was struck by a car while at the scene of a crash involving some of his students, family members said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue units responded to the scene along West Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 40th Avenue at around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

The victim has been identified by family as Jovan Rembert, the founder and principal of West Park Preparatory School.

“It’s a very hard pill to swallow,” Joshua Drayton, his cousin, said. “It hurts. It hurts real bad.”

Bruce Madry, Rembert’s cousin, spoke to 7News at their family church. He said when he heard what happened, he immediately feared the worst.

“His body was probably like 250 feet away from the intersection with a yellow tarp on it,” he said.

Madry added that his cousin was there following a crash involving his students.

“One of his buses for his school got into an accident, so he went there to check on the bus and check on the kids to make sure everyone was OK,” Madry said.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a car could be seen with severe front-end damage and with its windshield smashed in.

Bessie Higgs said Rembert was the principal of her two children. She said he would give the clothes off his back to anyone in need.

“If you were a child in the street just doing something wrong, he would be like, ‘No, son, you need to come to my school, and let me help you become something,'” she said.

While detectives continue their investigation, Rembert’s family said they will use their faith to get through the tragedy.

“We’re already a close-knit family, so it’ll just bring us closer,” Madry said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Rembert remained on the scene, deputies said.

Deputies initially shut down Hallandale Beach Boulevard in both directions, but the roadways have since reopened.

