Foundation, police, judges team up to give away school supplies in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida foundation has teamed up with police officers and judges to help distribute school supplies to girls in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The Embrace Girls Foundation partnered with Miami-Dade Police and several county judges to surprise girls in the after-school program with home learning stations, Friday.

“This right here, this is amazing,” Ashante Warren, a mother, said.

Complete with desks, lamps, chairs, printers and more, the donors involved hope it will make an unusual school year go a little more smoothly.

“It’s amazing, especially during these times that we’re living in, for them to have some excitement to get excited about going back to school, especially in this new era that we’re living in and working from home, schooling from home,” Judge Miesha Darrough, a donor, said. “This gives them something to look forward to.”

Over at Miami-Dade Police, they are also preparing to give out backpacks in communities across the county to help students who are learning remotely.

“They didn’t have ample spaces to learn from, and so they were either crunched up on their beds or crunched up on tables,” Velma R. Lawrence, the CEO of the Embrace Girls Foundation, said.

The children also received all of the everyday supplies they will need, which gives parents some extra peace of mind.

“They never stop caring about these girls,” Jessica Dean, a mother, said. “From the day school starts, even throughout the summer to the end of the year, they’re here for us.”

