Foster parents of slain Florida toddler take in his newborn sister

LARGO, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — The newborn sister of a 2-year-old Florida boy who police say was killed by his mother is now in the care of his former foster parents.

Jordan Belliveau lived with Sam and Juliet Warren for most of his life until he was returned to his biological parents. His body was found in a wooded area near St. Petersburg in September. His mother initially told Largo Police a stranger abducted him, then said she hit the boy.

The Warrens have asked for a “fundamental re-examination” of the state’s child protective services system.

“Last fall we were broken by the death of a child we loved dearly,” the Warrens’ said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times. “As the fall continued, the question of what would happen to Jordan’s little sister began to weigh on us. We knew that Charisse would not be able to care for her. After much prayer, we approached Charisse about allowing us to adopt the baby, and she agreed.”

Jordan’s mother Charisse Stinson, gave birth to baby Serenity while in custody on a murder charge. The Tampa Bay Times reports the Warrens said in a statement Friday they are working toward adopting Serenity with her Stinson’s cooperation.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Jordan’s father, who is also named Jordan Belliveau, filed a petition for paternity in court. However, it is unclear if he is seeking custody of Serenity.

