Fort Myers Police show thanks to hospital workers with heart made of cruisers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Fort Myers Police showed their appreciation for the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Officers gathered and arranged their cruisers in the shape of a heart outside Lee Memorial Hospital to show their thanks to healthcare workers.

Officers also held letters in the center of the heart, creating the message, “FMPD THANKS YOU.”

“We appreciate each of the hard working medical professionals and wanted to simply say “Thank You,” police wrote on Facebook, along with photos of the formation.

